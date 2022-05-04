Keebeck Alpha LP Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $574,844,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,315,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $357.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 473,741 shares of company stock valued at $179,007,925. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.76.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

