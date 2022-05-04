Keebeck Alpha LP Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.9% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 570.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $196.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $570.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $134.59 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.52.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

