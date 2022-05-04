Keebeck Alpha LP Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $188.49 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $182.38 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.