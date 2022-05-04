Keebeck Alpha LP Increases Stake in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) by 109.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,638 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP owned 0.06% of Eastman Kodak worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KODK. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 506.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 416.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KODK opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $437.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49. Eastman Kodak has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $11.26.

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 250,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,526,720.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randy Vandagriff sold 16,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $101,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,694,872 shares of company stock worth $15,538,766 in the last ninety days. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eastman Kodak in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

