Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New Investment in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,602,000 after purchasing an additional 220,626 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 79,993 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.05. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $192.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.96 million. On average, analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,280 shares of company stock worth $2,379,154 over the last ninety days. 18.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

