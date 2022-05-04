Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases Shares of 9,148 Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 11,135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 539,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 534,513 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 841,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 249,900 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth about $5,253,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 591,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 156,535 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAL opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.15 million. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.89%.

In other Caleres news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $67,633.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

