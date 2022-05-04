Keebeck Alpha LP Reduces Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Keebeck Alpha LP trimmed its position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,087 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,172,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,551,000 after buying an additional 2,056,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,402 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,617,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,525 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at $2,187,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 202.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 160,690 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela S. Mader bought 12,600 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,068.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $67,328 over the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. Workhorse Group Inc. has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $18.59.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.99). The business had revenue of ($2.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WKHS. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

