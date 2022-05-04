Keebeck Alpha LP Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Keebeck Alpha LP cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,238 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,936.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,262,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,492 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $57.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $64.52. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.