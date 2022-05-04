Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 788 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Keebeck Alpha LP cut its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $130,799,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,451.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 895,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,052,000 after acquiring an additional 837,721 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,210,000 after acquiring an additional 399,748 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 691.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 313,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,909,000 after acquiring an additional 274,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,143,000 after acquiring an additional 222,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

NYSE:BAH opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.15. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

