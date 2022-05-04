Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $244,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 115.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after buying an additional 515,136 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 29,687.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 257,685 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $72,809,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.
In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $389.44 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $402.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.
Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
