Keebeck Alpha LP Takes Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,775,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 28.6% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,364,000 after buying an additional 953,581 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 435.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,890,000 after acquiring an additional 937,266 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,345,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $7,434,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAVE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.36.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

