Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

NYSE KMT traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $26.32. 13,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,676. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.91. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $42.63.

Get Kennametal alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. Loop Capital downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.