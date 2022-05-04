Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 11,348,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 44,042,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.06.

About Keras Resources (LON:KRS)

Keras Resources Plc, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It holds 51% interests in the Diamond Creek phosphate project located in Salt Lake City, Utah; and 85% interests in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 92,390 hectares in northern Togo.

