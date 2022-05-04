KeyCorp Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $7.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.35. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.91.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $108.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.61 and its 200 day moving average is $100.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,945,815,000 after purchasing an additional 397,354 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,588,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,690,000 after acquiring an additional 77,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,315,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,612,000 after acquiring an additional 115,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,152,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,940,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,384 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

