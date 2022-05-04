KeyFi (KEYFI) Hits Market Cap of $440,805.21

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 4th. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $440,805.21 and approximately $9,580.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000423 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.00217527 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00038854 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.95 or 0.00451058 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,317.87 or 1.86450258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.