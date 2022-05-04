Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,678,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Covea Finance acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,376,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS stock traded up $3.42 on Wednesday, reaching $146.35. 26,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,777. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.82 and a 200-day moving average of $173.46. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.77.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

