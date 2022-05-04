Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,678,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Covea Finance acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $60,376,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,643,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.35. 26,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,777. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.82 and a 200-day moving average of $173.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.06). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.77.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

