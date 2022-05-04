Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Buys 2,968 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.4% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 797,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,364,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,176,318. The firm has a market cap of $220.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average of $80.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

