Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,488 shares during the quarter. Kforce makes up approximately 1.9% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Kforce by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 24.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kforce stock traded up $2.77 on Tuesday, hitting $73.11. The company had a trading volume of 147,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,155. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.06. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.94 and a 52 week high of $81.47.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

In related news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $377,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

