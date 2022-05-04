Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%.

NASDAQ:KBAL traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.39. 519,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,585. The stock has a market cap of $345.48 million, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.84. Kimball International has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Kimball International’s payout ratio is -56.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimball International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $47,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/cafÃ© areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

