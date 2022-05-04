Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 13275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market cap of C$10.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12.

Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Kincora Copper Limited acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Trundle, Fairholme, Northern Junee-Narromine Belt, Jemalong, Cundumbul, and Condobolin projects located in the New South Wales, Australia.

