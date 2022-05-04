Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Kingstone Companies has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years. Kingstone Companies has a payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kingstone Companies to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

KINS stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

