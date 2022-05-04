Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Releases Earnings Results

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

Shares of KNSA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,530. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $684.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

