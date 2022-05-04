Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.04

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 10725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.03.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,548,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after purchasing an additional 213,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,007,000 after purchasing an additional 363,530 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,234,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after purchasing an additional 374,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

