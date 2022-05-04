Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Short Interest Update

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 159,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days.

In other Kinnate Biopharma news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $305,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Thomas Williams purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 226,700 shares of company stock worth $2,238,635. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 73.3% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,847,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,531,000 after acquiring an additional 781,620 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 521.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 79,349 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

KNTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinnate Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

NASDAQ KNTE traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $7.83. 1,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,307. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $27.65.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

