Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.23

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 106160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

KIGRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €80.00 ($84.21) to €75.00 ($78.95) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kion Group from €102.00 ($107.37) to €92.00 ($96.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Kion Group ( OTCMKTS:KIGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kion Group Ag will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Kion Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

