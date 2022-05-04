KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Lowered to $80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KKR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

KKR stock opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average is $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,646,000 after acquiring an additional 62,071 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 146,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $234,000.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

