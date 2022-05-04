KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 28.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC stock opened at $334.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA Co. has a one year low of $285.89 and a one year high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $342.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.31. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.8 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

