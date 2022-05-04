KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $437.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on KLA from $402.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 27th.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 53,951.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,104,000 after acquiring an additional 583,219 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $241,793,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 699.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,761,000 after acquiring an additional 294,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $15.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $349.60. 64,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. KLA has a 52 week low of $285.89 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.31. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 20.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

