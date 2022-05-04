Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the lowest is $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year sales of $7.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,959. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

