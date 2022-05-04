KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock Price Down 4.5%

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) shares fell 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.36 and last traded at $22.74. 9,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 908,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNBE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.53.

The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of -206.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.09 million. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $33,396.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 17,424 shares of company stock valued at $410,350 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in KnowBe4 by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. raised its position in KnowBe4 by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KnowBe4 by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

