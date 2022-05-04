Knuff & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Moderna accounts for 1.4% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,349,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,369,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $369,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,535 shares in the company, valued at $770,616,984.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,054 shares of company stock worth $33,824,074 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,318,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,761,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.51. The stock has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.95 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.71.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

