Knuff & Co LLC Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,917,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,985,986. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

