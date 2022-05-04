Knuff & Co LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Emfo LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 in the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.79.

Shares of MCHP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,028,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,177. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.94. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

