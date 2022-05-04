Knuff & Co LLC Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Knuff & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.19. 2,443,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.74. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

