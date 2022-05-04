Knuff & Co LLC Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.49. 5,863,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,576,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.10. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

