Knuff & Co LLC Purchases 2,065 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,873 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,498,000 after acquiring an additional 465,992 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,340,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,385,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,999,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,239,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,071. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.07 and a 200-day moving average of $206.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.22 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

