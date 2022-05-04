Knuff & Co LLC Sells 60 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Knuff & Co LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,513 shares of company stock worth $10,492,649. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

V stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,570,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,966,161. The company has a market capitalization of $399.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.53. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

