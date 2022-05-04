Knuff & Co LLC Sells 988 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Knuff & Co LLC decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,612 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 16.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,573 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 8.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,012 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of eBay by 7.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of eBay by 22.7% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,136 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 58.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Argus cut their target price on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.46. 8,058,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,894,199. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average of $62.51. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 4.35%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

