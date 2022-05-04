Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,824,900 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 20,600,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 202.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

KKPNF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.50. 13,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,505. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $3.89.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

