Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTWO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $121.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.02. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $117.84 and a one year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

