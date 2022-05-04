Korea Investment CORP Buys 41,800 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Equitable worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 714.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.68. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $253,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $1,033,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,449 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,188 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equitable (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.