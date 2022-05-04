Korea Investment CORP Buys 50,700 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,184,238,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,997,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,655,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,482,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average is $60.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.05.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

