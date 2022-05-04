Korea Investment CORP Has $10.37 Million Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 144.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in FirstService were worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in FirstService by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in FirstService in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in FirstService by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in FirstService in the third quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

FirstService stock opened at $121.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.02. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $121.48 and a 12-month high of $202.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.2025 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.17.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

