Korea Investment CORP Has $7.72 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,017,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,759,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,355,000 after acquiring an additional 283,544 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.31%.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller acquired 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $224,970.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,187.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

