Korea Investment CORP Has $8.45 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in First Republic Bank by 18.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in First Republic Bank by 5.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $153.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FRC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.29.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

