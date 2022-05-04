Korea Investment CORP Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 39,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,040,000 after buying an additional 462,968 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AEM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.68.

AEM stock opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.85. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

