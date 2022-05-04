Korea Investment CORP Has $9.43 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,983,000 after acquiring an additional 756,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $723,046,000 after acquiring an additional 602,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,974,000 after acquiring an additional 465,078 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,324,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,486,000 after acquiring an additional 457,797 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,216,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,797,000 after acquiring an additional 172,759 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average of $73.31. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.21.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

