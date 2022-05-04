Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $10,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 32.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,911,000 after purchasing an additional 523,406 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,097,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after buying an additional 576,948 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after buying an additional 5,787,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

