KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND) Stock Price Down 0.5%

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.31 and last traded at $32.35. Approximately 2,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.52.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 7.18% of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

